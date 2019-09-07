FREEMAN, Heather Denise:
On September 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Leonard, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Gary, Gail and Ian, loving nanny of Steven, Simon, and Christopher; Andrew, Michael, Ben, and Katie; Hayden, Kieran, Kyle and Jess, loved "Big Nanny" of her 7 great-grandchildren, and a loved sister of Jean. Special thanks to all her friends and neighbours for their care of Heather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Heather Freeman c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Heather's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 13, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019