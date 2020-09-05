FLEMING,
Heather Elizabeth:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, August 28, 2020, aged 80. Much loved wife of Gordon, and mother to Stuart, Alan, Richard, and Sally. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heather's family wish to acknowledge the kindness and love shown by the staff at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare Centre and all the medical staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Fleming family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Heather's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020