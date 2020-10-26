DALLOW, Heather Lois:
Died peacefully at home in Greymouth with loving family by her side, on October 23, 2020, aged 86. Wife of the late Phil, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Geoff King, and Noel, dearly loved grandma of Harry, and Sally, a loved sister and sister-in-law of Meg and Ahi, Naomi and Theo (deceased), Roger and Allie (deceased), and the late Doug and Jean, Erica and Bill, Mique and Betty, Lila and Gordon, and Elaine and Colin, a cherished aunt, and friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge Naomi for her wonderful loving care of Heather over the last three and a half years. Thanks also to the District Nurses and Kathy Hines for their love and support. Messages to 9 Heaphy Street, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth on Wednesday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. A Memorial Service will also be held in St Paul's Lutheran Church, 140 Burwood Road, Christchurch on Saturday at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2020