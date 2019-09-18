COOMBS, Heather Anne:
At home, in the arms of her beloved Jim, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 75. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Jim for 45 years. Precious mum and mum-in-law of Gary, Donna and Golly, and Correna. Most loving Nana ever of her grandchildren, Raymond, Amanda, Haley, Sonia, Chontelle, Tiffany, (the late) Kyle, Shahana, Gisinda, Levi and their partners and her 14 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of (the late) Bob Matheson and (the late) Merle Sparke and very special sister and sister-in-law of (the late) Neil, Louise and (the late) Don, Bruce and Mary and their families.
Heather will be forever
missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She was "Nan" to everyone xx
Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. A celebration of Heather's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, September 19, at 2.00pm. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019