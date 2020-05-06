ASHBY, Heather Josephine
(née Ward):
Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, at WindsorCare Village after a short illness, aged 74. Loved wife of the late Desmond (Des) Ashby. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane, Cecelia and Caleb, and Pamela. Cherished Nana of Calvin, Rory and Brody, and much loved friend to many.
Will be forever missed by all.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of WindsorCare Hospital for their kind care of Heather. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date to be advised. Tributes, stories or messages of condolence for the Ashby/Muir/Ward family may be addressed to C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7400.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020