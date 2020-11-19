UPTON, Hazel Mary:
Peacefully at Terrace View Rest Home, Ashburton, on November 18, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Upton, precious mother and mother-in-law of Val Upton and John Strange, Jill and Alex Ross, Rex and Vicky and the late James. Grandmother of Suzanne, Stuart, Hamish, Damien, Stephanie, Jack, and Lucy, and great-grandmother of Sam, Olivia, and Harry. Messages to: The Upton Family, c/- PO Box 4019, Christchurch 8044. A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held at St Stephen's Church, Park St, Ashburton, on Saturday, November 21 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Nov. 19, 2020