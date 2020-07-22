MORTIMER, Hazel:
On July 18, 2020 peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice, with family at her side, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Lea, the late Stephen; and Sandy, Robin and Tracy, Karen and Colin Meikle. Adored Nana of Cameron and Chey, Jacinta and Jarrad, Keagan and Ricki-Lee; Jacob and Mikayla, Bradley and Aaron; Kristie and Daniel, Matthew and Vicki, Zac; and Jordan. Messages to 6 Smith Avenue, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated. In accordance with Hazel's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020