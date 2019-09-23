JOHNSON, Hazel Kathleen
(Kathy):
On September 21, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Winifred and George Johnson. Sister and sister-in-law of Lois and Roger McFie, friend of Daryl, Michelle, Todd, Jane, and Mary at Millcroft. Thank you to NZ Care Staff for all the care and support of Kathy throughout her years with them. A Funeral Service for Kathy will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood road on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019