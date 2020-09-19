Hazel HAMPTON

Passed away peacefully at Huntleigh Home, Wellington, on September 16, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Colvin, and much loved mum to Helen and Stewart, mother-in-law to Bill and Lisa. Special grandmother to Andrew, Matthew, Nick and James, cherished great-grandmother to Cameron, Jack, Hunter and Maia. A remembrance gathering will be held at 7 Pohutukawa Crescent, Parklands on Friday 25th between 10.30am and 12. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice thank you.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
