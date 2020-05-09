Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel CAIN. View Sign Service Information Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services 65 Vickerys Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033416117 Death Notice





CAIN, Hazel Ann:

Hazel has earned her angel wings on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Jacqui, Danni, and Aveline, and supporting mother-in-law to Tony, Mike and Daniel. Proud and loving Nana to Ethan and Jacob. Loved Aunty of Debbie and Grant Smith (Auckland). Treasured best friend of Heather and Alan and families, second Mum of Karen and Derek. Special Gran to Jonathan, Caleb and Josiah (Auckland). Loved big sister/Aunty of the McGavock families spread wide and far. Much valued supporter of Christchurch Tenpin Bowling Members and a Proud Crusader. Special thanks to Dr Tim Story, Christchurch Hospital Staff of ICU, and Dr K for everything. Messages for the Cain family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.

Don't grieve for me for now I'm free

I'm off to see past friends you see

I've closed my eyes and left it all

I could not stay another day

To laugh, to love, to work, to play

Tasks left undone must stay that way

If my parting has left a void

Then fill it with remembered joy

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss

Oh yes, these things I too will miss

Be not burdened with times of sorrow

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow

Perhaps my time seems all too brief

Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

At Hazel's request a Private Cremation has taken place.







