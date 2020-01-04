SIMONS, Harry (the bun):
Suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, aged 63. Loved partner of Mitch. Loved father and stepfather of Michelle, and Tommy; and Shannah, Diet, Ivann, and Janella. Loved grandfather of Bree, Corben, Ollie, Alex, and Drew. Loved son of Audrey Simons-Chisholm and the late Willie. Loved brother of Jackie, Colin, and Helen. A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Simons Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A farewell for Harry will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, January 6, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020