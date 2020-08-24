HUNTER, Harry:
On August 22, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 94th year. Loving husband of Colleen for 70 years, loving and caring dad and father-in-law of Margaret, Fran and Ian White, John and Ngaire, David and the late Darlene, and Clare and Stuart Bray, loved grandad of his 12 grandchildren, and loved great-grandad of his 15 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Bupa Parkstone Rest Care and Ward 18, Christchurch Hospital for their special care of Harry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Harry Hunter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Harry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Wednesday, August 26, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2020