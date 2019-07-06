DUGAN, Harry (Henry):
Born Comber, Northern Ireland 22.06.1931, died in Christchurch 01.07.2019. It is with great sadness that the family wishes to advise that Harry died peacefully on Monday. A devoted husband to the late Ruth. A much loved and respected father to Pam and John, Valerie, Richard and Lisa, and a grandfather to Jess and Nik, Lilly and Shaun, Chris and LeAnn, Liam, Laura and Toby, and the late Callum, and a great-grandfather to Marco, Louka, Corban, Ivy, Isla, and Oliver.
Harry and Ruth
sweethearts forever.
At Harry's request a Private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019