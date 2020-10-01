Harry DELAUTOUR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry DELAUTOUR.
Service Information
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
068588146
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
CHB Municipal Theatre
Kenilworth Street
Waipawa
View Map
Death Notice

de LAUTOUR,
Harry George Bayly:
Tragically lost on September 28, 2020, aged 33 years, at Te Whangai doing what he loved. Adored husband of Kate, idolised father of Archie and Patch. Precious son of Hamish and Wynne, and brother of Caroline and Georgie. A service for Harry will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa, on Monday, October 5, at 2.00pm. Messages to: The de Lautour Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.