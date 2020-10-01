de LAUTOUR,
Harry George Bayly:
Tragically lost on September 28, 2020, aged 33 years, at Te Whangai doing what he loved. Adored husband of Kate, idolised father of Archie and Patch. Precious son of Hamish and Wynne, and brother of Caroline and Georgie. A service for Harry will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa, on Monday, October 5, at 2.00pm. Messages to: The de Lautour Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2020