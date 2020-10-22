KNOX, Harriet Frances:
Passed peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, October 21, 2020. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Samantha and Lindon. Loved sister of Jane. The family wish to thank the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team and the staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care of Harriet. Messages for the Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Harriet's life will be held in our Chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, October 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 22, 2020