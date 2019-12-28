PUHA, Harold Haupai:
On December 26, 2019, passed peacefully at Avonlea Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Denise, loved and loving father and father-in-law of Denis and Stacey, Terance and Sarah, Amanda and Riki. Loved Poua of Hinatai, Nikau, Wiremu, Lucas, Jamie, Toby, Alyshia, Jacob, and Rachael, and loved Great-Poua of Taikura, Jay, Lily, Leilani, Kaiana, and Rone. Respected brother-in-law of David, and dear friend of Melinda and Jim (Canada). Thanks to the staff, especially Nathan, at Avonlea for their wonderful care of Harold. Messages to 21 Rowley Avenue, Hoon Hay, Christchurch 8025. A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 21 Rowley Avenue, Hoon Hay, on Monday, December 30, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019