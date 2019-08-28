BAKER, Harold Edward:
On August 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father and father-in-law of Belinda and Greg, and Justine and Andrew, dearly loved Grandpa of Flynn and Jake. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff on Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital. The Service for Harold will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 30, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019