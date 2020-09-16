Harley SIATAGA-NELSON-ALBRETT

  • "Fly High Brother xx Te Paa Family"
    - Nick Te Paa
  • "RIL HARLEY YOU WILL BE MISSED BY MANY. FLY HIGH WITH THE..."
    - Shelley Mckenzie
Suddenly, at home with loved ones, on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved partner of Laura. Loved dad of Chase, Nikita, Tyson, Blade, and Lincoln. Loved son of Niva and Peter. Brother of Reon, Royce, Tobias, Cody, and Holly. Loved by his aunties, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends. Thanks to Dr Pearson for his care of Harley. Messages to 'Harley's Family' c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Due to Covid restrictions, contact the family if you would like to attend the service.

Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020
