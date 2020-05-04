TAMEPO, Hana-Rose:

08.01.1997 - 04.05.2019

Watching you come into this world and then having you leave, has been an enduring challenge for us all. You are, and will continue to be, the glue that holds us all together, we are just having a hard time trying to navigate through how to do it, with you not here in the physical.

We look for your star in the night sky and we will battle every day, just like you did, and we will continue to do so, until we see each other again. For your memory, your spirit, your legacy. We love you forever and always, from your Whãnau.

Aroha mutunga kore e toku teina ataahua. Ko te utu o te aroha, he mamae. E kore te mamae e mimiti mou. Mo ake tonu atu.



