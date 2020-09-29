PRATT, Hamish Andrew:
On September 26, 2020, peacefully, aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Patricia, loved son of the late Denis and Joyce, loved brother and brother-in-law of Alastair and Deedee, Christine and John Jones, and Heather and Neville Jones, and all his nephews and nieces. Loved 'Hamish' of Mike and Rhonda, Carlin, Aaron and Kelly and 'Hamish' to all Patricia's grandchildren. Messages to the Pratt family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In accordance with Hamish's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 29, 2020