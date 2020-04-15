MOWAT, Hamish Ross:
Suddenly on April 9, 2020 aged 56. Cherished soulmate of Charlotte. Adored father and father-in-law to be of Rosie and Jonny (London). Deeply loved son of the late Barney and Joanna. Loved stepson of Juliet and the late Andrew. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Shellie and Steve, Nick and Paul and the late Guy and Jann. Much loved uncle to Anna, Johnny, Emily and the late Shea. Loved great-uncle to Alex, Theo and Louis. A dear friend to so many. A celebration of Hamish's life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020