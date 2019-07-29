Gwynneth ROGERS

  • "Gwynneth was a wonderful lady and will be sorely missed by..."
    - Angela Davies
  • "With fond memories of dear Aunty Gwynneth, many visits to..."
    - Diana Posthuma
  • "With many happy and fond memories of a life long..."
    - Patricia van Laar
  • "With love and many happy and fond memories of a treasured..."
    - Patricia (Pat) van Laar nee Lake
Death Notice

ROGERS,
Gwynneth Doreen:
Peacefully, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Murray Knowles, and the late Deryk and Esther Rogers. Beloved Aunty Gwyn of Donald and Cleswyn, Owen and Bronwen, Bevan and Anne, Sue, Megan and Stephen, and Mary and Andy. Loved by her 14 great nieces and nephews, and 17 great-grand nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude, and George Manning Lifecare for their love and care of Gwynneth. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Gwynneth Rogers C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gdrogers2707 A service to celebrate Gwyn's life will be held in the Opawa Baptist Church, 285 Wilsons Rd, Waltham, Christchurch, on Friday, August 2, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019
