Gwynith HUBBARD (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "HUBBARD, Gwynith Sophia (nee Naisbitt): Loved and special..."
    - Gwynith HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
  • "HUBBARD, Gwynith Sophia (nee Naisbitt): Much loved and..."
    - Gwynith HUBBARD
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Death Notice

HUBBARD, Gwynith Sophia
(nee Naisbitt):
10.07.1929 - 17.06.2020
Passed away peacefully at Park Lane Lifecare. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Hubbard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn (dec) and Roger Thomas, Wayne and Liz, Linda and Colin Downes, Robin and Norma, Mark and Anne. Loved friend of Sharon Thomas. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. The family wish to thank all the staff at Park Lane for their love and care of Gwynith. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated, and may be made online bit.ly/gshubbard1706 Messages may be addressed to the family of late Gwynith Hubbard, C/- PO Box 37076, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. A Memorial service for Gwynith will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.