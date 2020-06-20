HUBBARD, Gwynith Sophia
(nee Naisbitt):
10.07.1929 - 17.06.2020
Passed away peacefully at Park Lane Lifecare. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Hubbard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn (dec) and Roger Thomas, Wayne and Liz, Linda and Colin Downes, Robin and Norma, Mark and Anne. Loved friend of Sharon Thomas. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. The family wish to thank all the staff at Park Lane for their love and care of Gwynith. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated, and may be made online bit.ly/gshubbard1706 Messages may be addressed to the family of late Gwynith Hubbard, C/- PO Box 37076, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. A Memorial service for Gwynith will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020