O'MALLEY,
Gwynfa Ruth Elizabeth:
On November 30, 2019, at her home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved soulmate of the late Jack. Loved mum and friend of Geoff, Darron (deceased), and Sharon and Mark. Much loved daughter of the late Claude and Evelyn Thomas, and sister of Lindsay (deceased), Paul, Peter and Denise, and Robert. Messages to the O'Malley family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society can be made at biy.ly/gromalley3011.
''Stronger than we will
ever know".
A service to celebrate the life of Gwynfa will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, December 4 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019