Gwenneth MURRAY

Guest Book
  • "MURRAY, Gwenneth Christina: Cherished mother and..."
    - Gwenneth MURRAY
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

MURRAY,
Gwenneth Christina:
On January 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Stewart. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sue; Dougal; Jane; Tim and Lebonne and the late Scott. A loved Gran of her 13 grandchildren and all her great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Gwenneth will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, January 13, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.