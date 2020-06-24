HYDE,
Gwenneth Hazel (Gwen)
(nee Craw):
On June 22, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Raelyn, David, Philip (deceased) and Robyn, Hamish and Carolyn. Loved nana of Scott and Helen, and Jodie; James and Charlotte, Rebecca and Andrew; Nigel, Michael, and Jonathan and Penny; Charis, and Carson, and great- grandmother of Lucy, Georgina, Madeleine, and Barnaby, and step-grandmother of Asher. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gwen Hyde, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 29, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020