FAULKNER,

Gwenith Margaret (Gwen):

WRNZAF WW2 Reg No. W4722. On 2 August, 2019 at Lansdowne Park, Masterton; in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Ashley for 73 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Pamela and Bruce McGregor (Masterton), Peter and Jane Faulkner (Nelson) and David and Kath Faulkner (Nelson). Grandmother to James Thurston, the late Duncan James McGregor, Viki and Leigh Kube, Sarah and Richard Kirton, Ben and Anna Faulkner, Kate and Mark Kerr, Audrey and Scott Mosley and Daniel Faulkner. Great-Grandmother to Connor, Maggie and Molly, Sam and Annabelle, Lachlan and Harry, Alyssa and Gemma, Adam and Clara. Gwen was the last survivor of her beloved McPhail sisters and brother, Betty, Molly, Nancy and Jock with ancestry on the Isle of Mull in Scotland and early lives in Dunedin. With grateful thanks to Dr John Gordon and each and every staff member at Lansdowne Park for their wonderful care of Gwen especially in her final days. No flowers please but donations to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated. Messages to 1B Jordan Terrace, Masterton. At Gwen's request a private Funeral service has been held.





