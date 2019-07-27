Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gweneth MUNRO. View Sign Service Information Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services 78 Brisbane Street Christchurch , Canterbury 033655055 Death Notice



MUNRO,Gweneth Estelle (Gwen):Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 89th year. A loved wife of the late Bert Munro and loved companion to Joe Puentener. Much loved mother of Carol (Sydney), Pam (Sydney), and the late Barry. Stepmother to Amanda (Perth). Treasured nana and great-nana to Tarsha (England), Kim (Christchurch), Sienna and Cameron. Loved sister to Ted, Elaine, and the late Rose and Dennis. Much loved by all her extended family and friends. Gwen's family would like to thank the staff at Chatswood Rest Home for the care shown towards Gwen and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages c/- the Munro family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 30 at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation."Don't worry I'll be right" Published in The Press on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

