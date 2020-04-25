JAMES, Gwendolyn Mae

(nee Bishop):

On April 21 2020, Gwen passed away at her home surrounded by her dogs and loving husband Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel and Lynn, Steve and Kali and Wendy. Respected stepmother of Trish and Wayne, Lee Ann and Michelle, and Tony. Adored Grandma of Sarah, Michael, Elly, Nikki, Sheree, Rikki, Rihanan, O'Shea, Bailey, Hanna, and her 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Allison, Sara and Tom, and the Nurse Maude Team.

A special, beautiful, caring, generous and lovely lady is now

at peace.

"A Life Well Lived"

A memorial gathering to celebrate Gwen's life will be held when circumstances permit. You are welcome to send messages to 110 Lake Terrace Rd, Christchurch.





