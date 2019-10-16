WILDER,
Gwendoline (Gwen):
On October 15, 2019, at Middlepark Rest Home; aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother of David, Cheryl (Sarah), Peter, Averill and mother-in- law of Karen, Lynette, Michael, and Patricia. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the care given by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John (Canterbury) would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gwilder1510. Messages to the Wilder family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, October 23, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019