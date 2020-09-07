TOZER,
Gwendoline Helen (Gwen):
On September 4, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ilam Homestead; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie Tozer, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Julie, Gavin and Lois, Janelle and Paul, Debbie and Ray, Paul and Paris (USA). A loved Nana and Great-Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Gone to be with her beloved Bernie."
Special thanks to the staff at Ilam Homestead for their care and support. At Gwen's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Tozer family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2020