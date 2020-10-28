THOMPSON,
Gwendoline (Gwen):
Passed away peacefully, at Bupa Ballarat Rest Home in Rangiora, on October 21, 2020, after a short illness, aged 79 years. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Brian. Sister to Albert, Ron (Dec), Keith, Barry, Ken, Judy (Dec), Beverly, Noeline, Christine and Donna. Sister-in-law to the Thompson family. Much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Gary, Maria and Jamie Thompson. Lisa, Daryl, Amanda, Ashleigh and Jarrod Moir, Nicola Thompson, Bryce Westenberg and Jessica Atkins, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful care the staff at Ballarat Rest Home gave to Gwen in her last weeks, and to the doctors and nurses at Christchurch Public and Burwood Hospital. Messages to the Thompson family, C/- 90 Winter Road, RD5, Rangiora 7475. At Gwen's wishes a private cremation has been held and a family gathering will follow at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020