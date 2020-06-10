SERGENT,
Gwendoline Ann (Gwen):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on June 5, 2020, aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Ian, and Debbie (deceased), loved daughter of the late Walter and Emily James, loved by her brothers Wally, Bob, and Ernie, and friend of many.
She will be sadly missed
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gwen Sergent, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Gwen will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, June 15, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020