Service Information Christchurch Crematorium Chapel 65 Vickerys Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033416117 Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside



Florence (nee Ewins):

Died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 16, 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved partner of Don for 67 years, adored mother of Beth Dunn, John, and Steve Reekie, and mother-in-law of Jim. Much loved Granny Gwen of Sian and Adam, Brittany and Kieran, Aqua and Sky and Great-Granny to Rhyar and Kasima. Treasured sister of Nan and Jimmy.

Gwen will be fondly remembered.

The family would like to thank Gwen's Nurse Maude carers and all those who comforted and assisted in Gwen's last years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gwen Reekie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Homecare, Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Celebration of Gwen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, July 23, at 2.00pm. We welcome you to rejoice and grieve with the family. You are also welcome to join the family in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, at 4.15pm, where our long-time friend Ivan Pierce will very briefly acknowledge Gwen's presence in our lives, make farewell and commit her whole being to its end and continuance in accordance with Gwen and Don's faith. After the service we invite you to stay for refreshments to meet, greet and enjoy each others' company with the family.







