MOOAR, Gwendoline Rita
(formerly Dutton)
(nee McIntosh):
22.5.1922 - 26.9.2020
Loved wife of Bill Dutton and Gil. "Tiny" Mooar (both deceased), step-mum of Tony and Rosalind, and Gran of Megan and Christopher. Daughter of the late Henry Transvaal and Alwyth Gwendoline McIntosh, sister of the late Harry and June, aunt of Fay. Thank you to the staff of St James for their care during the earthquakes and to the medical and care staff of Diana Isaacs Rest Home for their kindness and professionalism over many years. Messages c/- the Mooar family to PO Box 35-046, Christchurch 8640. Following Gwen's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020