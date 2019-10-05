McINTOSH,

Gwendoline Frances (Gwen):

Passed peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Highfield Care Home, aged 89. Loved wife of the late Calvin McIntosh, loved mother and friend of John McIntosh, and Susan Millar and partner David, respected grandmother of Michael and Andrea, Samuel, Anna and Wiremu Rasmussen, Joshua, Tom, Braedon (Jade), and Tatiana, also a loved great-gran to her 8 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Highfield Care Home for their care of Gwen. A Memorial Service in celebration of Gwen's life will be held at the Le Bons Bay Community Hall, Banks Peninsula, on Saturday, October 26, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 183 Rockwood Road, RD 12, Pleasant Point 7902.

Betts Funeral Services



