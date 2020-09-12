FAIRLIE,
Gwendoline Elizabeth (Gwen):
On September 9, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kym and Mark, Rod and Angie, Debbi and Blair, and Craig and Justine. Loving nana of Billie and So'o, Tatiana and Sam, Jordan, Alex, Amy, and Amelia. Much loved great-grandmother of Eleanor, Arthur, and Calvin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Karen and Colin, Gloria and the late Robert Fowler, and the late John Fowler. Loved sister-in-law of Norman, Gordon Fairlie, and the late Joyce Meharry. Loving aunt of Christine (Australia), Susan (Australia), Jason (Christchurch), and Quentin (Christchurch). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Fairlie family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The funeral service for Gwen will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Wednesday, September 16, at 10.30am. Interment thereafter in the Hokitika Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020