ERICKSON,

Gwendoline (Gwen):

Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Erickson, and loved sister of Don, Vic, Alan (dec), Maureen and Neil (dec). Much loved, treasured Aunt of Susan (Australia). Loved and cherished by close friends, Graeme, Sarah and family. Will also be missed by extended family in the UK and many friends near and far. We would like to thank the staffat Albarosa Rest Home for their care and support. A Memorial will be held at 181 Matsons Avenue, Papanui, Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 22, between 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Gwen Erickson, 181 Matsons Avenue, Papanui, Christchurch.



