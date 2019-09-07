CALDER,
Gwendoline (Gwen):
Peacefully at Palm Grove on September 5, 2019 in her 97th year. dearly love wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loved daughter of the late Fred and Ada Farrent. Much loved aunty of Faye and the late Peter Gibson, and Pat Field and special great-aunty of Wayne, Nicky, and Michelle.
May she rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers donation to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A funeral service for Gwen will be held at The Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinson Road on Tuesday, September 10 at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019