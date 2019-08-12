WARREN, Gwendolene:
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Jenni (Melbourne), Derryn and the late Paul James, and Leanne and Nigel Melbye (Feilding). Loving Nana and Great-Nana of Nicholas and Mandy Warren, Jake and Riley (Melbourne), Miranda Warren (Spain), Mark and Toni Moffatt, Aiden, Caleb and Hannah (Auckland), Richard and Anna James, Harrison and Cameron (Christchurch), Matthew and Bronwyn James, Michael and Andrew, Charlotte and Rob Parkinson (Christchurch), Anna and Ed Laity and Oscar (Christchurch), Natasha Melbye (Palmerston North). Honorary Nana to Nui Sethapun (Thailand). Dearly loved Aunty Gwen to all her nieces and nephews. Special Aunty Gwen of Rob and Vicky Jackson, Blake, Brittany and Riley. Special thanks to the staff of Countdown, Blenheim, the St John Paramedics and HDU Wairau Hospital. Messages to 9 Leefield Street, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019