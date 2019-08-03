SMITH, Gwenda Julie:
5 July 2019
The extended Smith and Syme families wish to thank Dr Andrea Judd and the staff of our wonderful Kaikoura Hospital and Kaikoura St John for the loving and special care given to Gwenda and to all the family. The support we all received since Gwenda's sudden death has been overwhelming. Gifts of baking, meals, letters, cards, messages and visits have given us all comfort - thank you. Not to forget, thanks for their unconditional care at the ICU North Christchurch Public Hospital and many thanks to all who gave generous donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Thank you one and all and please accept this as a personal thank you for your expressions of love and kindness.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019