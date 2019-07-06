SMITH,
Gwenda Julie (nee Syme):
Passed away peacefully at Kaikoura Hospital on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Jesse, Kate and Stephen. Cherished 'Bummy' of Seth, Paisley, Jimmy and Bobbie. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Kaikoura Hospital, St John and the ICU at Christchurch Hospital, for the care given to Gwenda. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and this can be made at the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent the Family of Gwenda Smith, c/- PO Box 134, Kaikoura. The Service for Gwenda will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Grays Lane, Kaikoura, on Tuesday, July 9 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019