PULLAN, Gwenda Rose:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
"Now with her Gracious Lord"
Loved daughter of Nat and the late Rona Pullan. Beloved mother of Belinda, Lisa, John and Anita. Proud Nana of her 12 grandchildren and GG of 3. A loved sister, auntie and friend. Loved and missed by many. A Funeral Service will be held at North City Church, 95a Sawyers Arms Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 13, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Nov. 12, 2019