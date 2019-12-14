HARRIS, Gwenda Margaret:
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on December 8, 2019. Loved eldest daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie Harris Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian (Lister Home) and Barbara Harris (dec) (Waimate); Peter (dec) and Sue (Timaru); and Judith and Murray Neilson; and dearly loved aunt and great-aunt. According to Gwenda's wishes a private cremation has taken place. The family wish to thank the staff at Lister Home for their incredible support of Gwenda and her family during her stay there. Messages to Judith Neilson, 860 State Highway 82, 7 RD, Waimate 7977.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019