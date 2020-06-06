BRAZIER, Gwenda Margaret
(Margaret):
Peacefully at Golden Age Rest Home on June 3, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of Steve, and Greg, grandmother of Kate, Sally, and Louise, and great-grandmother of Emma, Charlie, Lexi, and Archie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Brazier, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Margaret will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, June 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020