Gwenda BRAZIER

Guest Book
  • "To my Aunt Margaret. You were very special to me. I will..."
    - Robyn Louise Brown
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

BRAZIER, Gwenda Margaret
(Margaret):
Peacefully at Golden Age Rest Home on June 3, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Charles, much loved mother of Steve, and Greg, grandmother of Kate, Sally, and Louise, and great-grandmother of Emma, Charlie, Lexi, and Archie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Brazier, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Margaret will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, June 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.