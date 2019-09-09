Gwen FREEMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen FREEMAN.
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Death Notice

FREEMAN,
Gwen Agness Roberta
(nee McBride):
2.11.1925 - 6.9.2019
Passed away in Hawke's Bay Hospital, with family close by. Loved wife of John (deceased). Very much loved mother of Stephen, Christopher and Robert. Grandma to 6 grandchildren, 1 deceased and 8 great-grandchildren. Gwen will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals, Napier. A service for Gwen will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Saturday, September 14, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Freeman Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.