FREEMAN,
Gwen Agness Roberta
(nee McBride):
2.11.1925 - 6.9.2019
Passed away in Hawke's Bay Hospital, with family close by. Loved wife of John (deceased). Very much loved mother of Stephen, Christopher and Robert. Grandma to 6 grandchildren, 1 deceased and 8 great-grandchildren. Gwen will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals, Napier. A service for Gwen will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Saturday, September 14, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Freeman Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019