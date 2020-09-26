EVANS, Guy Lycett:
On September 22, 2020, Guy passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jennifer, loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Helen, Jill and Rick, Pete and Sandy, Martin and Mary, and Sian and Lance. Loved grandpa of Lewis, Becky, Andrew, Sara, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ferrymead Heritage Park would be appreciated. At Guy's request, a private cremation will be held. A Memorial Service for Guy will be held at a later date. Messages to the Evans family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020