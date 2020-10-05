Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



5.02.2001 - 1.10.2020

Aged 19 years. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved special needs son, Gus. He died in his sleep, under a full moon. Gus was a much loved son to Sheryl and Richard, brother of Rosie, nephew of Stephanie and the late Peter, Julie, Kay, Bronwyn and Mike, Allister and Nzinga, cousin of Grace, Henry, George, Nico, Theo, Chloe, Libby, Ezra, Atticus and Emmett, grandson of Barbara and John, Joan and the late Arie.

Gus inspired us all to see the simple pleasures in life

and to love unconditionally.

Fly free Gussie.

A private cremation will take place and a further notice about a memorial service will be given in time. Thanks to everyone who has been involved in Gus' life over the years.







