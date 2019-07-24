WOERMANN,
Gunter Wilhelm:
At Chatswood Retirement Village, on Monday July 22, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Jeanette, his wife of over 54 years. Loved Dad to Dene and Nathaniel, and father-in-law of Linda and Annette. Loved Grandad (Opa) of Matthew, Amy, Sam, Thomas, and Lewis. Loved Uncle of Elvira Bebris.
Auf Wiedersehen.
All messages to the Woermann family, C/- PO Box 10123, Phillipstown, Christchurch 8145. A memorial service for Gunter will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Gloucester Street, Christchurch, on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from July 24 to July 26, 2019