Guidita ZAMPESE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guidita ZAMPESE.
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
the William Sampson Memorial Chapel
134 Tainui St
Greymouth
View Map
Death Notice

ZAMPESE,
Guidita Zealandia:
Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on March 16, 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Antonio (Tony), much loved mum of Raymond, and Brian (both of Christchurch), loved sister of Vera, and the late Mary, Leo, Bennetto, Gus, and Bruno, loved sister-in-law of the Crestani and Zampese families, and a much loved aunty. Messages to 3 Keri Place, Hei Hei, Christchurch 8042. A Funeral Service for Guidita will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui St, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 11.00am. Guidita will then be laid to rest with Tony at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.