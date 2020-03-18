ZAMPESE,
Guidita Zealandia:
Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on March 16, 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Antonio (Tony), much loved mum of Raymond, and Brian (both of Christchurch), loved sister of Vera, and the late Mary, Leo, Bennetto, Gus, and Bruno, loved sister-in-law of the Crestani and Zampese families, and a much loved aunty. Messages to 3 Keri Place, Hei Hei, Christchurch 8042. A Funeral Service for Guidita will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui St, Greymouth, on Saturday, at 11.00am. Guidita will then be laid to rest with Tony at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020